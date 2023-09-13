Psyllium Market Predicted To Achieve 9.2% Cagr By 2033 X Herald

The heightened awareness surrounding the manifold benefits of adopting healthier dietary habits is expected to exert a favorable influence on the global demand for psyllium. This heightened dietary consciousness among individuals is forecasted to drive an increased appetite for functional food products that incorporate psyllium as a key ingredient. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical utility of certain gel-forming psyllium varieties in treating varihealth conditions, such as diarrhea and Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBDs), is notably contributing to the surge in its demand.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global psyllium market stands at US$ 281.77 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for psyllium is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% through 2033.

The market is projected to reach a value of US$ 679.39 million by the end of 2033.

Sales of psyllium in China are projected to reach US$ 135.20 million by the end of the forecast period.

Demand for psyllium in dietary supplements is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 452.5 million by the end of 2033.

The United Kingdom market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2033. Sales of psyllium in India are set to surge ahead at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2033.

Rising demand for nutraceutical foods and functional foods such as psyllium is predicted to positively impact market growth. Psyllium is becoming popular owing to its foaming properties. It also finds applications due to its medicinal properties to treat different diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), diarrhea, cancer colon, and diabetes. Further, the market is also driven by the growing awareness of healthy eating, rising demand for herbal remedies, and changing lifestyles.

Competitive landscape:

Leading suppliers of psyllium are focusing on providing more effective, user-friendly, and natural products to target end users. They are investing in numerR&D activities to provide psyllium products with clean labels and natural ingredients. Maintaining supply chain systems, ensuring product standards, etc., are some other noteworthy aspects that are projected to help industry players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key players in the psyllium market are Gayatri Psyllium Industries, Balisana Isabgol, JYOT Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Ispasen Remedies, Metamucil, Nature's Way, Premcem Gums Pvt. Ltd., NOW Foods, K V Agro Products Ltd., Natren, Psyllium Labs LLC, Rainbow Light, Shubh Psyllium Industries, Shree Mahalaxmi Psyllium Pvt. Ltd., and Satnam Psyllium Industries.

Gr owing Demand for Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals

There has been a noteworthy increase in the demand for psyllium because of its versatile properties and variapplications. The rising traction for functional food varieties along with the growing demand for nutraceuticals, including psyllium, is predicted to generate lucrative opportunities for key players.

The psyllium market is expanding at a significant rate owing to the pharmacological and medicinal properties of its products. In the present world, psyllium is acting as one of the prominent therapies to cure multiple illnesses including, diabetes, colon diseases, provocative guts, and inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs). Moreover, rising interest in natural cures along with increasing mindfulness toward solid eating habits is estimated to widen the horizon for industry players over the coming decade.

Segmentation of Psyllium Industry Research:

· By Product Type :



Seeds Husks

· By Form :



Powder

Capsules

Granules Wafers

· By Origin :



Organic Non-organic

· By Application :



Dietary Supplements

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Cosmetics & Personal Care Industrial

· By Region :



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

