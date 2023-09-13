7Th Summit Of Heads Of State And Government Set For March 2 In Algeria

Doha, Qatar: The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) marked a significant step towards its flagship event, the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government, by convening the 4th High-Level Ad-Hoc Working Group (HLAHWG) meeting recently at the GECF Secretariat. This gathering sets the stage for the Summit, scheduled to take place on 2 March 2024 in Algiers, Algeria, with associated events commencing on 29 February.

The HLAHWG, comprising representatives from GECF member countries, including Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, UAE, and Venezuela, oversees the preparations for the upcoming edition of this biennial gathering.

During the session, the Algerian delegation presented comprehensive updates on the ongoing preparations, as well as insights into the Summit's draft agenda and draft declaration.

The GECF Summit represents a pivotal moment for member countries and the global energy community.

It serves as a platform for fostering international cooperation, addressing critical energy challenges, and shaping the future of the gas

industry.

“As the countdown begins to the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government, the GECF looks forward to welcoming leaders, delegates, and stakeholders from across the world to Algiers, where strategic dialogues and collaborative efforts will chart the course for a sustainable, secure, and prosperenergy future,” said Eng. Mohamed Hamel, Secretary General of the GECF.