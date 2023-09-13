Amir Expresses Condolences On Victims Of Catastrophic Floods In Libya

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed his earnest condolences on the victims of catastrophic floods in Libya. His Highness expressed Qatar's full solidarity with the Libyan people to overcome this painful ordeal.

In a post on social media platform X, HH the Amir offered his condolences to the brothers in Libya on the victims of catastrophic floods, announcing Qatar's full solidarity with the Libyan people to overcome this painful ordeal. His Highness prayed to Allah the Almighty mercy for the dead, the return of those missing, and the healing of those injured.