Her Highness Meets With Un Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

New York: HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Education Above All Foundation (EAA) and UN Sustainable Development Goal Advocate, met today with United Nations Secretary-General HE Antonio Guterres, at the UN Headquarters in New York.

During their meeting, they discussed the joint efforts of EAA and the UN to ensure that children and young people in conflict-affected areas have access to education.