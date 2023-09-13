Her Highness Meets With Un Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
New York: HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Education Above All Foundation (EAA) and UN Sustainable Development Goal Advocate, met today with United Nations Secretary-General HE Antonio Guterres, at the UN Headquarters in New York.
During their meeting, they discussed the joint efforts of EAA and the UN to ensure that children and young people in conflict-affected areas have access to education.
MENAFN13092023000063011010ID1107058761
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.