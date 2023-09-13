Qrdi Council, Ministry Unite To Drive Environmental Research For Qatar's Sustainable Future

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Research Fund (QNRF), a division of Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council, in partnership with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), is thrilled to announce the commencement of the inaugural cycle of the joint Climate Change and Environment Research Call.

This initiative marks a pivotal step in addressing Qatar's environmental challenges and advancing the fight against climate change through scientific research, development, and innovation.

Commenting on the call, Dr. Hisham Sabir, Executive Director of QNRF Programs Office, a division of Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council said,“At QRDI, we are dedicated to fostering research excellence and driving innovation that benefits Qatar and the world. The joint Climate Change & Environment Research Call in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change is a testament to our commitment to supporting research that addresses critical national challenges. We look forward to receiving and funding groundbreaking research proposals that will make a significant contribution to environmental sustainability and the fight against climate change.”

“In our strong dedication to building a sustainable future, the partnership between QRDI Council and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change is a significant step forward. Together, we aim to spark innovation and research that will leadtoward a greener, more resilient future for Qatar and the world,” said Eng Hussain Al Kubaisi the Director of Technical Office and Authorized Research Officer at The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.