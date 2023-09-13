Qu, Al Sulaiteen Centre Sign Mou To Boost Research

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Al Sulaiteen Centre for Research, Studies, and Agricultural Training to advance scientific research, education, skill development, and experiential learning. This partnership aims to foster collaboration and leverage shared resources for the mutual benefit of both institutions. Key areas of cooperation include scientific research, studies, skill enhancement, and practical training.

President of QU, Dr. Omar Al Ansari, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Sulaiteen Centre for Research, Studies, and Agricultural Training, Abdullah Salem Al-Sulaiteen, signed the MoU. The agreement outlines the framework for joint research and agricultural studies, food security initiatives, knowledge exchange, and data sharing, including publications, journals, studies, and statistics, all geared towards enhancing collaboration. It also encompasses joint developmental and research projects, cooperation in training, organizing workshops, conferences, seminars, and graduate study programmes, among other areas of mutual interest.

This partnership signifies QU's role in scientific, managerial, technical, and research-based collaboration. QU is committed to contributing to sustainable development in agricultural and environmental fields. This initiative is rooted in the university's desire to strengthen cooperation with research institutions, civil society organizations, and professionals in the agricultural and environmental sectors. It recognizes the importance of advancing agricultural research, optimizing natural resources, achieving food security, and disseminating research findings.

Dr. Al Ansari stated,“We are delighted to host you today on the premises of QU for the signing of the memorandum of understanding with the Al-Sulaiteen Centre for Research, Studies, and Agricultural Training. This agreement focuses on collaborative research in agricultural studies and food security, as well as knowledge exchange that contributes to developing this field in Qatar.”

He emphasised that QU, through its Environmental Sciences Department and QU Agricultural Station, will work closely with the Al-Sulaiteen Centre for Research, Studies, and Agricultural Training to support agricultural development through research, training, innovation, and joint conferences that will benefit the nation.

Al Sulaiteen, on the other hand, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration with the university.

He stated,“We are pleased with this partnership with the university and aim, through this agreement, to develop the agricultural sector by exploring innovations, particularly in food security and other areas related to agricultural development. We believe in QU and its significant contribution to this field, especially with the university's recent achievements. Through this collaboration, we hope to enhance the agricultural sector by sharing experiences between the parties.”