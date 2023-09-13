Libya floods mortality rate reach 5,300

(MENAFN) The mortality rate from demoralizing floods in Libya’s eastern town of Derna has climbed to 5,300, the nation’s official news agency declared on Tuesday.



In a report, the Interior Ministry in the East Libya of the administration selected by the House of Representatives stated that thousands of people are still disappeared, as stated by the news agency.



“Local rescue teams are continuing the search for missing persons,” Mohamed Aboulmosha, the ministry’s media representative, declared and asked for an “international intervention to assist in rescue efforts.”



On Monday, Libya’s Presidency Council requested friendly nations and global aid groups to offer aid to the flood-troubled zones in the eastern area.



Other towns and cities impacted by the weekend crisis such as Benghazi, Bayda, Al Marj, as well as Soussa.



Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, the chief of Libya’s Tripoli-placed unity administration, named all areas open to the fatal flooding as disaster zones, and declared three days of countrywide grief.

MENAFN13092023000045015839ID1107058752