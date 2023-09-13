Azerbaijani Oil Prices Rebound

The price of Azeri Light on FOB base in the Turkish port of Ceyhan also increased by $1.91 and amounted to $97.75 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $79.72 per barrel, up by $1.94 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, grew by $1.58 compared to the previprice and made up $93.6 per barrel on September 12.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on September 13.