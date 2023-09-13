Russian Mfa Warns Armenia: Putting Blame, Responsibility On Russia May Backfire

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Yerevan
shouldn't place blame and responsibility for its decisions on
Russia, Spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova
said at a briefing, Trend reports.
“This can lead to catastrophic consequences, which is dangerous
for Armenia. Moscow's sharp reaction to Yerevan's statements about
Russia are due to the fact that they were based on untruth,
inaccuracy or an attempt to distort facts,” she added.
