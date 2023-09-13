Wednesday, 13 September 2023 10:50 GMT

Russian Mfa Warns Armenia: Putting Blame, Responsibility On Russia May Backfire


9/13/2023 2:19:59 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Yerevan shouldn't place blame and responsibility for its decisions on Russia, Spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, Trend reports.

“This can lead to catastrophic consequences, which is dangerous for Armenia. Moscow's sharp reaction to Yerevan's statements about Russia are due to the fact that they were based on untruth, inaccuracy or an attempt to distort facts,” she added.

Will be updated

