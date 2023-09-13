Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Undergoes Structural Changes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Structural
changes have taken place in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of
Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
In particular, Yalchin Rafiyev and Samir Sharifov were appointed
Deputy Foreign Ministers on September 8.
"New Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov will be responsible
for the Department of International Law and Treaties, the
Department of Eastern Europe, South Caucasus, Western and Central
Asia, as well as the Department of Linguistic Support, and another
deputy - Yalchin Rafiyev will be responsible for the Department of
International Security, the Department of Economic Cooperation and
the Department of Middle East and Africa," the ministry said.
