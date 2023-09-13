Wednesday, 13 September 2023 10:50 GMT

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Undergoes Structural Changes


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Structural changes have taken place in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In particular, Yalchin Rafiyev and Samir Sharifov were appointed Deputy Foreign Ministers on September 8.

"New Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov will be responsible for the Department of International Law and Treaties, the Department of Eastern Europe, South Caucasus, Western and Central Asia, as well as the Department of Linguistic Support, and another deputy - Yalchin Rafiyev will be responsible for the Department of International Security, the Department of Economic Cooperation and the Department of Middle East and Africa," the ministry said.

