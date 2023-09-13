Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Undergoes Structural Changes

In particular, Yalchin Rafiyev and Samir Sharifov were appointed Deputy Foreign Ministers on September 8.

"New Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov will be responsible for the Department of International Law and Treaties, the Department of Eastern Europe, South Caucasus, Western and Central Asia, as well as the Department of Linguistic Support, and another deputy - Yalchin Rafiyev will be responsible for the Department of International Security, the Department of Economic Cooperation and the Department of Middle East and Africa," the ministry said.