General Staff: Enemy Conducting Active Subversive Activities In Two Sectors

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update posted on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroying the enemy, gradually liberating the temporarily occupied territories.

In the past day, 34 combat clashes have been recorded. The enemy launched 7 missile attacks and 35 airstrikes, carried out more than 56 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian facilities.

In addition, today, the Russian occupiers launched a massive airstrike using combat UAVs against the civilian infrastructure of Odand Sumy regions. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.

Popivka, Stepok, Myropillia, Hrabovske of Sumy region, Kyslivka of Kharkiv region, Nadiya, Dibrova of Luhansk region, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Pivnichne of Donetsk region, Robotyne of Zaporizhzhia region, Odradokamianka of Kherson region were hit by airstrikes

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Kupiansk, Lyman, and Bakhmut directions, the enemy continues its attempt to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Orikhovo-Vasylivka. In turn, the Defense Forces had partial success in the course of offensive actions in the area of Klishchiivka of Donetsk region, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment.

In the Tavria direction, Ukrainian defenders are firmly holding the defense near Avdiivka and Maryinka, where over the past day, the enemy has made more than 20 unsuccessful attempts to drive Ukrainian units out from their positions. In addition, all enemy attacks in the areas of Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region and south of Novodarivka of Zaporizhzhia region resulted in significant losses of both manpower and equipment for the occupiers. At the same time, in the Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarske directions, the Defense Forces continue to hold the initiative, put pressure on the enemy, conduct assaults operations, and recapture the Ukrainian land.

In the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces continue the offensive operation, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, and forcing the enemy to withdraw from the occupied positions. As a result of the assault actions, Ukrainian soldiers have partial success in the area of Robotyne of Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue counter-battery fighting, destroying logistics, deployment sites and firing positions of enemy units.

In the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched 9 strikes on the areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

For their part, the Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit 10 artillery units, 2 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1 personnel cluster, 1 radio-electronic warfare station, 1 command post, and 5 ammunition depots of the enemy.