Ukraine's Air Defenses Shot Down 32 Shahed Uavs Over Odesa Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces attacked Odregion with combat drones overnight Wednesday. The attack lasted for four and a half hours. The target was the civil infrastructure again.
The Defense Forces of the South said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"32 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-131/136 type were shot down by air defense forces," the report says.
The port's infrastructure was damaged, as well as non-residential buildings. A fire broke out at a truck parking lot, which was promptly extinguished.
Seven civilian drivers with injuries of varying severity were taken to the hospital. Read also: Russia's drone attack on Od region: Six injured, infrastructure damaged
Earlier, Oleh Kiper, the head of the OdRegional Military Administration, said that six civilians had been injured.
As reported, several groups of combat drones launched by the Russian military from the Black Sea region attacked the south of Odregion on the night of September 13.
