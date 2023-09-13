Russians Shell Kherson Region 85 Times, Four Civilians Injured

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Odregional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

In just one day, the Russians fired 531 projectiles from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRS, drones, tanks, and aircraft at the region. They also launched one cruise missile.

The enemy fired 11 shells at Kherson city.

According to Prokudin, residential areas of the region's settlements, the building of a preschool educational institution in Kherson district, and the territory of an enterprise in Kherson city were hit.

As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy in the past 24 hours launched 7 missile attacks and 35 airstrikes, carried out more than 56 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian facilities.

