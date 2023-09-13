Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 270,350

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 270,350 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 13, 2023, including 590 invaders in the past day alone.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 4,584 enemy tanks (+16 in the past day), 8,792 armored combat vehicles (+14), 5,902 artillery systems (+30), 766 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 517 air defense systems (+2), 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 4,650 unmanned aerial vehicles (+5), 1,455 cruise missiles, 19 warships/cutters, 8,444 motor vehicles (+31), and 884 special equipment units (+3).
The data are being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector and offensive actions in the Bakhmut sector.
Photo: GUR
