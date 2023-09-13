(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) --
1973 -- Kuwait Aircraft Engineers and Pilots Association (KAEPA) was proclaimed.
1997 -- Kuwaiti karateka champion Bader Al-Otaibi won gold medal and his fellow citizen, Hussein Al-Qattan, bagged silver in the 55-kg competition of the World Karate Cup tournament held in Manila, the Philippines.
2004 -- The Ministry of Education applied the educational levels' system (five elementary, four intermediate and three secondary levels) for the school year 2004-05, the first time to be set up in Kuwait history.
2011 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) inked an agreement with Mauritania, according to which KAFED would lend the African country KD 11 million (around USD 36 million) for co-financing construction of a drinking water network. (end)
