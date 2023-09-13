Kuwait Crude Oil Gain 74 Cents Tues. To Usd 95.18 Pb - Kpc

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil edged 74 cents higher during Tuesday's trading to reach USD 95.18 per barrel compared with USD 94.44 the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Wednesday.
Brent futures also rose USD 1.42 to USD 92.06 pb and West Texas Intermediate was up USD 1.55 to USD 88.84 pb. (end)
