Vidac Pharma Holding Plc To Hold Annual Shareholders Meeting Sept 29Th, 2023

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc will present the Balance Sheet for approval and decide on giving authority to the Board to issue new shares for expected investors.
Vidac pharma Holding Plc (XSTU:SYM: T9G; ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ) We are getting ready for our forthcoming Pre-Phase 3 Clinical trial in Actinic Keratosis” - Dr. Max HerzbergLONDON, UK, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Vidac Pharma Holding Plc will hold its Annual Shareholders Meeting in person and on-line on Sept 29th at 10am CET and present the Balance Sheet for approval and decide on giving authority to the Board to issue new shares for expected Investors. During the few months of being a public company in both the Hamburg and the Stuttgart Stock Exchange the company succeeded in establishing contact and cooperation with Centroderm which is one of the best specialized dermatologic centers in Germany. We are getting ready for our forthcoming Pre-Phase 3 Clinical trial in Actinic Keratosis, and already ordered Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API). The Company received biostatistician encouraging analysis of our exploratory Phase 2 in CTCL, a CutaneLymphoma Cancer. Our solid tumors oriented new molecules gave exceptional positive results from the HCS tri-dimensional Cell culture arrays. The Company signed a R&D collaboration with the famSheba Hospital for testing these molecules as facilitators for Cancer Immunotherapy together with CART-T treatments. Details on the tenue of the Annual Shareholder meetings are on our site .
Rehovot (Israel), London (UK)
About Vidac Pharma: Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc. London, is the holding company of Vidac Pharma Ltd. Rehovot. The Company is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing First-in-class medicines to help people suffering from a range of oncologic and dermatologic diseases.
Disclaimer
The following information does not constitute a public offer to sell or a solicitation to submit an offer to buy or subscribe to shares of Vidac Pharma Holding Plc., but is for informational purposes only.
