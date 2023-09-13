Vidac Pharma Holding Plc To Hold Annual Shareholders Meeting Sept 29Th, 2023

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc will present the Balance Sheet for approval and decide on giving authority to the Board to issue new shares for expected investors.

