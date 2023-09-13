Author Loretta Egan Announces An Enchanting New Children's Book“Lily Starr...No Ordinary Wish”

A Book That Sparks Imagination and Inspires Friendship

Lonely hearts and curiminds alike will find solace in the imaginative world of“Lily Starr...No Ordinary Wish,” an empowering and heartwarming children's book penned by author Loretta Egan . This captivating tale explores the longing for friendship and the power of self-discovery.

In“Lily Starr...No Ordinary Wish,” the reader meets a talented but reserved girl named Lily Star. As an army brat, her early years led her to seek out genuine relationships. Gifted with a unique talent, Lily wants to become the world's greatest inventor, impress her friends, and fulfill her deepest wishes. Unbeknownst to her, a special talent reveals itself, paving the way for Lily to understand the true value of her abilities.

With a move to a new town, Lily's perspective begins to shift, leading her to see opportunities for developing meaningful friendships. Exhausted by being overlooked and excluded, Lily sets out to create a groundbreaking machine that she believes will grant her desires, specifically the friendship of a lifelong companion. As the story unfolds, readers embark on Lily's journey from a timid introvert to a young girl granting wishes for herself and others.

Author Loretta Egan, born and raised in New York and currently residing in picturesque South Florida, has masterfully crafted a story that explores themes of longing, acceptance, and the power of self-belief. Inspired by her own grandchildren, who have significantly influenced Lily's story, Egan incorporates their helpful hints and creative ideas into the narrative, making it relatable to young readers. The author's passion for science fiction and fantasy shines through, creating a world that captivates readers of all ages.

“Lily Starr...No Ordinary Wish” is now available on Amazon in paperback and e-book formats. The endearing tale invites readers to embark on an imaginative journey filled with hope, friendship, and the remarkable power of dreams. With its universal themes and relatable characters, this delightful book is destined to become a beloved favorite for children and parents alike.

Loretta Egan, a New York native who has called South Florida home for most of her life, is an accomplished author and devoted grandmother. Incorporating her love for writing, travel, and her energetic grandchildren, Egan creates stories that inspire, entertain, and empower young readers. Her grandchildren's ingenisuggestions and unwavering support have propelled her to new heights, enabling her to bring Lily Starr's enchanting world to life.

