Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM) Due Diligence And Exclusivity Update





Symbio Holdings Limited

(ASX:SYM) is a software company changing the way the world communicates.

Symbio's technology replaces old-fashioned telnetworks with software, making it faster and easier to deliver modern cloud-based communication services, unlocking endless new applications for calling, messaging and phone numbers.

Symbio is the backbone for the global cloud communication industry. Over 500 service providers - from telstart-ups to the world's biggest software companies - rely on Symbio for the connectivity, quality and expertise they need to solve complex communication challenges.

Headquartered in Sydney, Symbio powers billions of calls and messages each year, owns networks in three countries and employs over 450 staff worldwide.

For more information about Symbio visit








