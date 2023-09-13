Grassfed Meat Market Blooms Projected Valuation Of Us$ 22 Billion By 2033 X Herald

Many players are investing in major research and development (R&D) projects to come up with better substitutes for the chemicals used to cure meat. Additionally, there has been a rise in the demand for antibiotic- and chemical-free organic processed meat. Due to this, players now only use meat from farms with organic certification to maintain the items' authenticity. They are substituting natural preservatives for synthetic ones, which is boosting industry expansion.

Key Takeaways:



North America is currently estimated to have a 40% share in the global grassfed meat market.

Germany is projected to hold a significant share in Europe grassfed meat market.

Japan is anticipated to account a sizeable market share between 2023 and 2033.

Based on product, nearly 60% of the grassfed meat market is dominated by processed meat. By sales channel, the global market share of hypermarkets and supermarkets is poised to be around 40% from 2023 to 2033.

Competitive Landscape:

Top grassfed meat producers are now working together and striving to avoid supply chain interruptions by working with supermarkets and outlets to meet the evolving competition. Top market players are signing long-term agreements with livestock farmers to guarantee a steady supply of meat of the highest quality. Leading companies are concentrating on increasing their manufacturing capacity to enhance grassfed meat products.

For instance,



Meat bar, a new brand from GreenSpace Brands Inc., was introduced as a high-end meat-based snack. In 2020, JBS signed a distribution agreement with WH Group to enter more than 60,000 points of sales locations in markets of China.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR



ANFoods Ltd.

Morris Grassfed

Top Grass Cattle Co.

OBE Organic

Strauss Brands

Tyson Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation

Cargill, Inc.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Creekstone Farms Premium Beef, LLC SyCorporation

Growth Drivers:



Growing use of grassfed meat to produce a variety of frozen and ready-to-eat food to spur demand.

Increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable meat products is anticipated to increase the sales of grassfed meat. Sales of grass-fed beef are projected to experience a significant uptick due to the increasing availability of gourmet meat products as a healthy alternative to their conventional counterparts.

Key Segments of Grassfed Meat Industry Research:

· By Product :



Raw Meat

Processed Meat

Fresh Processed

Cured Meat

Roasted and Precooked Dried

· By Animal Type :



Cow

Bison

Lamb Goat

· By Nature :



Organic Conventional

· By End Use :



HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurants, and Cafes)

Food Processing Household

· By Sales Channel :



Convenience Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Online Retail Stores

Meat Stores Others

· By Region :



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact.MR report on the Demand of Grassfed meat make a difference?



The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a foon the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Grassfed meat Market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future Evaluates the role of varistages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

