Outdoor Advertising Market To Surge To Us$ 51.4 Billion By 2032 X Herald

Outdoor advertising remains a cost-effective and enduring solution, particularly favored by small- and medium-sized organizations, enabling them to reach extensive audiences. This medium holds significant importance as it contributes to approximately 20% of consumers' daily media exposure. Organizations strategically integrate outdoor advertising with other media platforms to expand their customer base, enhance brand value, and boost recall rates.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global outdoor advertising market is projected to expand at 6.4% CAGR and be valued at US$ 51.4 billion by 2032.

The market exhibited 5.6% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Under the service segment, billboards dominate the market with a share of 68%.

North America leads the global market with 34% market share in 2021. Revenue from outdoor advertising services is expected to increase at CAGRs of 6.4% and 6.8%, respectively, in Europe and East Asia.

Competitive landscape:

Prominent out-of-home advertising service providers are JCDecaux, Clear Channel Outdoor, Ströer, Lamar, FoMedia, Outfront Media, oOh! Media, Asiaray, APG | SGA, Global Media, Al-Arabia, Ocean, Intersection, Metrobus, Clear media, Anchour, Insite Street Media, Advision Outdoor, Lind Outdoor, Tyler Outdoor, and Young Electric Sign Company.

The global outdoor advertising market is expected to be highly competitive with the adoption of varistrategic initiatives such as partnerships and acquisitions by the market players.

For instance :



In 2018, Single Outdoor Advertising, which is a transit & street furniture company, merged with Martin Outdoor Media to offer transit bench, advertising coverage and coast-to-coast transit shelter in partnership with municipalities and transit authorities in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, New York, and others. In 2018, Europe-based Global Media & Entertainment Limited acquired Primesight Media and Outdoor Plus. This acquisition is focused on the enhancement of its footprint in the European region.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the service providers of outdoor advertising positioned across regions, sales growth, and service offering expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Outdoor Advertising Industry Research:

· By Type :



Traditional Outdoor Advertising Digital Outdoor Advertising

· By Service :



Billboards

Transit Advertising

Street Furniture Advertising Placed-based Advertising

· By End-use Industry :



BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

Business and Consumer Services

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Transportation and Mobility

Energy and Utility

Trading and Warehousing

Media & Entertainment Hospitality

· By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania MEA

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Outdoor Advertising include:



What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Outdoor Advertising Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Outdoor Advertising market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Outdoor Advertising market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Outdoor Advertising market size?

