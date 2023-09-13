Laugh 'Til You Drop - An Unmissable Charity Comedy Night

Babatunde Aleshe , British actor, comedian and writer is set to host as we welcome a brilliant bill of comedians on Thursday, October 26th, at 7pm. It takes place at the iconic Ritzy Cinema in Brixton, London. An evening of laughter and raising funds for Age UK Lambeth in support of their invaluable work supporting older people within the Borough of Lambeth.

Comedy fans and Age UK Lambeth supporters alike are invited to joinfor an unforgettable evening of laughter and entertainment. With highly anticipated comedians scheduled to perform, attendees can expect an uproarinight filled with hilaripunchlines and memorable moments. Confirmed already is one of the UK's biggest stand-up stars and the undisputed king of the Black British comedy circuit, Slim ! More amazing acts are to be announced soon.

Laugh 'Til You Drop is dedicated to raising funds for Age UK Lambeth , a local charity that focuses on empowering and supporting older adults in Lambeth. Age UK Lambeth tirelessly works to combat loneliness, enhance wellbeing, and support positive ageing for older residents in Lambeth.

By attending this event, guests will not only have a fantastic time but also directly contribute to the life-changing initiatives undertaken by Age UK Lambeth . The organisation's wide range of services includes befriending programmes, dementia support, digital help classes, exercise classes, cost of living support, essential information and advice and an array of engaging social activities.

Details of the Charity Comedy Night:

Date: Thursday 26th October, Doors at 7:00pm

Venue: Ritzy Cinema, Brixton Oval, Coldharbour Ln, London SW2 1JG

Tickets for the charity comedy night are available to purchase through our website . All profits from the ticket sales will go directly to Age UK Lambeth, enabling them to continue their impactful work and provide much-needed support to older adults in the community.

