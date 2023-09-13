Mastering The Underwriting Tightrope

Senior executives and underwriters responsible for making strategic decisions within underwriting departments are set to attend the 4th annual Underwriting Innovation 2023 conference, scheduled for November 13–14, 2023, in Chicago.

This highly anticipated event will unite Chief Underwriting Officers from leadinginsurers, including USAA, SCOR, Berkley, Beazley, EMC, Markel, Secura, and others, for two days of thought-provoking discussions and invaluable networking opportunities.

Underwriting Innovation 2023 is designed as a dynamic platform addressing critical concerns in today's ever-evolving underwriting landscape. Topics under consideration this year include navigating systemic risk, surmounting data challenges, tackling emerging risks, and addressing talent acquisition and retention. Additionally, the conference will spotlight the exciting prospects for growth and the transformative technologies reshaping underwriting processes, prominently featuring artificial intelligence (AI).

Held at the Hilton Embassy Suites, Chicago Downtown, the two-day comprehensive program will feature more than 40 speakers, and invites underwriters to explore diverse subjects, such as embedded insurance, proactive risk prevention, and bridging protection gaps in areas like cybersecurity. By emphasising networking, discussion-based sessions, and real-world use-cases, attendees will gain actionable insights and a strategic vision for achieving future underwriting success.

The event's core themes include strategies for maintaining underwriting excellence despite market volatility, harnessing the potential of generative AI in underwriting, empowering customers through enhanced protection measures, supercharging underwriters with cutting-edge technology solutions, and fuelling success through diversity, equity, and talent strategies.

Here's a snapshot of what some of the speakers said:

Kevin Klestinski, CUO, Secura:

"I think that the underwriters that combine great relationships with efficient underwriting will win the most opportunities from agents and brokers. Also, underwriting is both art and science...the more we can find tech solutions for the science part of the role, the more time the underwriters will have on the art of underwriting to allow them to be creative and find more solutions on complex risks with agents and brokers."

Jeremy Weiss, AVP P&C Underwriting Strategy & Modernization, USAA:

"In the personal lines market, ensuring laser understanding of the business we are writing is critical as we look to foon challenges with each individual product and how to get combined ratios more in line with prior year performance. Understanding how generative AI and ChatGPT have the power to enable the business is also critical."

Guenter Kryszon, CPCU, Global Executive Underwriting Officer, Property, Markel:

"Some of the more topical challenges in the insurance industry will be around AI (Artificial Intelligence), ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) and continued adverse impacts from economic + social inflation.”

Helen Raff, Director, Event Portfolio, Intelligent Insurer, said:

"In an insurance landscape marked by unceasing transformation and unpredictable challenges, this conference takes centre stage as a dynamic platform for innovation and resilience. It's not simply navigating the currents of change; it is pioneering new horizons. This event isn't just a dialogue about the evolving underwriting world; it's a call to action, an invitation to shape it.

“We will delve into the core challenges facing underwriters today, from the intricacies of systemic risk and data complexities to the pressing issues of emerging risks and talent acquisition and retention. But that's just the beginning. Our spotlight will also shine on the tantalising opportunities for growth and the game-changing technologies that are reshaping the underwriting landscape, with a special foon the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI).”

Featuring more than 40 senior speakers and delivering some two days of networking and thought-provoking content, the event will deliver a powerful combination of in-depth case studies, and lively panel debates designed to deliver the strategic insight that insurance executives need to instigate and deliver innovation in this fast-evolving and complex space.

The speakers and panellists are all experienced insurance professionals with specific knowledge and hands-on expertise working on the frontline of what is a rapidly changing landscape for underwriting departments grappling with many pressures but also looking to invest in technology and innovation to solve them.

Run by Intelligent Insurer , the leading digital hub for senior insurance executives, brokers and insurtechs, the event is free for insurers to attend and features leading industry figures as speakers including:



Jennifer Hoolehan Kyung, Chief Underwriting Officer, USAA

Eduard Pulkstenis, Senior Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer, EMC

Benjamin Auray, Chief Underwriting Officer - Portfolio Underwriting, SCOR Specialty Insurance

Jesse Paulson, Chief Underwriting Officer, US, Ascot Group

Kevin Klestinski, Chief Underwriting Officer, Secura

Matthew Moore, Chief Underwriting Officer, Berkley Mid-Atlantic

Guenter Kryszon, Executive Underwriting Officer Global Property, Markel

Meghan Hannes, Head ofUnderwriting Management, Cyber Risks, Beazley Peter Hedeberg, Vice President of Cyber Underwriting, CorInsurance

Delegates will benefit from:





Exclusive networking with C-level executives directly setting strategy in this space

Two days of analysis specific to the challenges and opportunities facing underwriters

An agenda covering the biggest challenges faced by underwriters: Thoroughly researched with the industry's most senior players. Exclusive presentations on how to navigate market challenges to secure profitable growth.

The agenda will provide delegates with:





Tips on leveraging new technologies and reshaping processes to maintain a competitive edge

Insights into the impact of macroeconomic forces on different lines of business

Detail on data and analytics being used to make better underwriting decisions A deeper understanding of the most lucrative and risky market segments and business lines

The ground-breaking event is the latest in an ongoing series of events run by Intelligent Insurer with the aim of equipping industry players with the networks, insights and knowledge needed to progress their careers and drive the wider evolution of the re/insurance industry.



