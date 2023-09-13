Cutting Edge Bluetooth Becomes More Accessible Than Ever

August International, a UK-Based technology company who have been facilitating innovative collaborations across the UK, have dedicated a range of updated products to the idea of high-end Bluetooth that you can really make your own.

The newest upgrade to the popular MR250 and MR260 adapters sees Bluetooth 5.2 chips used as well as USB-C Charging cable implementation. This adds quality and accessibility to an already compact and simple device to create adapters which are the pinnacle of practicality.

The MR250 is a dedicated Bluetooth transmitter (the sort you use to add Bluetooth to your TV) while the MR260 is a dual-mode transmitter receiver which can switch between the two options. Make sure you understand which adapter type is right for you by reading the examples below!



Bluetooth 5.2 is a high-end version of the age-old technology which reinvigorates devices with under 40ms of latency. This low latency makes controls responsive and smooth while also ensuring that the adapters can be used for watching TV, playing games and watching DVDs. Audio-visual media will be synched up thanks to this upgrade, which makes the tiny boxes even more applicable to day-to-day life. Private audio wirelessly is a godsend for parents staying up after their kids or kids stuck in the back seat from parents!

The USB-C Charging upgrade is also quite welcoming for new users, as many ofwill already be familiar with USB-C and know the fast-charging speeds it provides. Efficient charging leads to efficient battery use, and the MR250 and MR260 can now last 10 hours of use even with the added power of Bluetooth 5.2.

The third and final pillar of these adapters is the cable connection. By using a universally accepted 3.5mm cable in/out port the entire range of adapters can be seamlessly connected to TVs, Phones (Excluding iPhone), Car Stereos and Headphones / Earphones. August also thought to include a 3.5mm to RCA Splitter cable as standard which is fantastic for audiophiles wanting their dedicated stereo devices to stay authentic when used wirelessly.



How does such easy access to advanced Bluetooth adapters change our day-to-day in an already interconnected world? Well, some examples...



Hijacking my friend's car stereo with the Bluetooth car adapter to play anything from my phone, like Spotify, rather than just radio (This also gives direct playback without needing specific car-brand apps taking up space on your phone) Adding Bluetooth reception to my parents Hifi system that they are very proud of, so now they can control music remotely without fiddly knobs and dials



Playing the aforementioned parent's vinyl player through wireless earphones so they can listen at night without disturbing neighbours

Connecting my non-Bluetooth non-Smart TV to my Bluetooth PC headset so I can stay up late in peace Upgrading a radio or CD player to use a beefy Bluetooth speaker with subwoofer and stereo audio, avoiding the tinny sound of integrated speakers

The range of application is huge, and everyone will find different possibilities. August have even discovered that metal detecting is a popular use for the adapters! The low latency and connection quality ensure detection beeps happen exactly when they should, and more easily identify dig spots.

It's the simplicity of the controls and connection that really make the MR range standout for accessibility. Not only are they cheap for the advanced tech, but the frontal button to connect a device is on a different side to the mode switch, which itself isn't a button at all but a ridged slider. This difference makes using the adapter easy even for someone with lower vision, motor skills, or technical know-how.

The August MR250 and MR260 upgraded Bluetooth Transmitters and Receivers are available from Amazon , retailing at £24.95. More information can be found on the manufacturer's website .

August International ( is a UK-based international company that leads the research, development and supply of consumer electronic products with the latest technology and most advanced features. The company specializes in the development of wireless, smart audio and video signal receivers, decoders, streaming and display devices and wearable electronic products.

Working alongside universities and manufacturers to combine idea with reality, August make technology that is accessible and affordable. The smart prioritisation of features keeps customer cost low, while first-class one-on-one customer service ensures every customer is treated with patience and respect.

