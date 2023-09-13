Us Recession Goes Awol As Inflation Cools...For Now

Here's what has actually happened these last 18 months: The Fed has raised interest rates 11 times, for a total increase of five full percentage points. Inflation has come way down from the 9% annual rate it reached at its peak; it's now around 3%, though“core” inflation (mivolatile food and energy prices) is more like 4%.

But unemployment is shockingly low – under 4%. And the economy is still growing.

The consumer price index has fallen to near 3% from 9.1% in June of 2022. There's a debate about why and that debate has implications for the future of interest rates. Chart: Bureau of Labor Statistics Chart

There's been a disconnect, then, between the result (inflation abating) and the mechanism for achieving the result (recession not happening). Needless to say, this has caused puzzlement and sparked differences of opinion over what's going on and what the Fed should be doing now.

Two questions are at the center of this debate: Why didn't higher rates cause a recession? And if the recession mechanism didn't work: What did bring interest rates down?

At stake in this debate for farmers and ranchers and other business borrowers is the near-term future of interest rates. Will rates go higher? How long will they stay high?