Flydubai Adds To Cairo Services

Dubai : Budget airline flydubai is set to add an extra daily flight to Egypt's Cairo from Thursday October 28.

The Dubai-based carrier will jet passengers from DXB to Cairo's Sphinx International Airport (SPX), and the new flight will mean that flydubai flys to Egypt 17 times a week, including daily to Alexandria El Arab International Airport (HBE).

Passengers will be able to fly in Business or Economy on the flights aboard Boeing 737 MAX.

Sphinx International Airport opened in November 2022 and is found on the road between Cairo and Alexandria (just 45 kilometres from the pyramids of Giza).

Just a short drive from Egypt's main historical and archaeological sites, it's a great destination to fly to.

With the launch of daily flights to Cairo, the carrier will serve the Egyptian market with a total of 17 weekly flights, including the daily operations to Alexandria El Arab International Airport (HBE). flydubai's network in Africa has grown to 12 destinations with the latest addition of Cairo as well as Mombto its expanding network.

Commenting on the launch of flights, Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer, said:“we are pleased to announce the start of operations to Cairo from October. flydubai is committed to creating free flows of trade and tourism between countries and enabling more people to travel conveniently and more often. I would like to thank the authorities for their support in launching operations to Cairo's Sphinx International Airport, and we look forward to growing the traffic on this new entry point to the city over the years.”

