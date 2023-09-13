Dairy Protein Market Size To Hit Usd 17.49 Bn By 2029 At A Cagr 5.8 Percent Says Maximize Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canda, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research a leading Food & Beverages research firm has published a market intelligence report on the Global Dairy Protein Market . As per the report, the total market opportunity by 2029 is expected to be USD 17.49 Bn. The total market was valued at USD 11.14 Bn in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 percent during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 11.14 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 17.49 Bn. CAGR 5.8 % (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 272 No. of Tables 118 No. of Charts and Figures 122 Segment Covered Form, Type, and Application. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

Dairy Protein Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report's scope includes an in-depth examination of market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities within the dairy protein sector, covering products like whey protein and casein protein. The research methodology involves a combination of primary data collection through surveys, interviews with industry experts, and secondary data from market databases. The report evaluates market size, segmentation, and regional variations, offering insights into key factors influencing the market. The Dairy Protein Market Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the dairy protein industry worldwide.

Additionally, it explores emerging trends such as plant-based dairy protein alternatives and technological innovations. This report is a valuable resource for stakeholders in the dairy protein industry, including dairy producers, food manufacturers, and investors, assisting them in making informed decisions and strategic investments in a rapidly evolving market.

Dairy Protein Market Overview

Dairy protein also known as an agricultural product is obtained from farm animals. Milk is used in a diversity of dairy products like yogurt, butter, ice cream, cheese, curd, etc. These are the main products in the global dairy protein market. Dairy proteins are made from the filtration of regular milk which gives different protein types i.e. isolates, concentrates, and caseinates. Dairy Protein Market is segmented by Form, Type, and Application.

Dairy Protein Market Dynamics

The demand for infant formula for newborns and babies who are in the pre or early weaning age is the major driver for the global dairy protein market. There is a high demand for infant formula whose mothers died in childbirth or for other reasons. Consumers are changing their foto a healthy diet that includes proteins. The building blocks of bones, skin, muscles, etc. are made of proteins and the human body requires protein to produce hormones, enzymes, and other body chemicals for good health.

A major challenge in the market is the negative impacts of the dairy protein market on climate change which can hamper the market growth. The global is threatened by the methane gas excreted by dairy animals. This is expected to cause several countries to create regulation policies for their dairy protein production across the world.

Dairy Protein Market Regional Insights

North America dominated the global dairy protein market in the year 2022 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. Countries such as the U.S., and Canada use automated milking equipment for commercial dairy farming driving the growth of the dairy protein market in the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to reach the highest CAGR during the forecast period. India is the country where the production of milk is high in the world. However, this country has a low export rate of other dairy protein products. New Zealand, Germany, and the Netherlands are the largest exporters of dairy protein products whereas the U.S. and China were the leading importers of casein protein in the year 2022. The high import rates of dairy proteins by these countries are projected to drive the growth of the dairy protein market in the forecast period.

Dairy Protein Market Segmentation

By Form



Solid Liquid

By Type



Whey protein

Milk Protein Concentrate Casein and derivatives



The whey protein segment dominated the market with the highest share in the global dairy protein market in the year 2022. Where Milk Protein Concentrate segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Milk Protein Concentrate and Whey protein are more water-soluble than caseins and this can restrain the growth of the casein segment during the forecast period. The many commercial applications of whey protein are projected to drive the growth of this segment in the global dairy protein market.

By Application



Food and Beverages

Infant Nutrition

Personal Care and Cosmetics Other

Food and Beverages dominated the market more than half of all global dairy protein market share in the year 2022. This segment is expected to produce a CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period. The growth of dairy-based products in food and beverages positively impacts the growth of the market. The infant nutrition segment is likely to be important in the dairy protein market. The use of milk-based texture modifiers and foaming agents is preferred by manufacturers as consumers are leaning towards organic-based cosmetic products rather than artificial agent-based cosmetics.

Dairy Protein Market Key Competitors include:



Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arla Foods Amba

Kerry Group PLC

Saputo, Inc.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Royal Frieslandcampina N.V.

Schreiber Foods, Inc.

Lactalis Group

DANA Dairy Group Ltd.

Agri-Mark, Inc.

Anchor

United Dairymen of Arizona

Grassland Dairy Product

Peps

Eriefoods

Glanbia plc

Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller

Tatura Milk Industries Ltd

Milk Specialties LAÏTA PGC

Key questions answered in the Dairy Protein Market are:



What is the expected CAGR of the Dairy Protein Market during the forecast period?

What was the Dairy Protein Market Size in 2022?

What is the expected Dairy Protein Market size in 2029?

What are the global trends in the Dairy Protein Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Dairy Protein Market?

What recent industry trends can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for the Dairy Protein Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the Dairy Protein Market?

What major challenges could the Dairy Protein Market face in the future? Who held the largest market share in the Dairy Protein Market?



Key Offerings:



Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2017 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2017 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Form, Type, and Application.

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective



Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player

Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER's analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis Recommendations

