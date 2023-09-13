Novo Nordisk Conducts A Two-For-One Stock Split

Novo Nordisk's B shares have been listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen in trading units of DKK 0.20 and its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) that equal B-shares of DKK 0.20 have been listed on New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Consequently, the trading unit of the Novo Nordisk B shares listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen has been changed from DKK 0.20 to DKK 0.10 as of 13 September 2023. The ADRs will similarly be split as of 20 September 2023 to maintain the one-to-one relationship between the B-share and the ADR.

