Digital Pcr Market Size (Usd 38.3 Billion By 2030): Evolving Trends, Innovations, And Growth Factors

Digital PCR 2023

Rise in the prevalence of different types of cancers such as lung cancer, blood cancer, and brain tumor drives the global digital PCR market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Digital PCR is an end-point PCR method, which is used for absolute quantification and for analysis of minority sequences against a background of similar majority sequences. Digital PCR (dPCR) enables precise, highly sensitive quantification of nucleic acids. Traditional PCR is an end-point analysis that is semi-quantitative as the amplified product is detected by agarose gel electrophoresis. Real-time PCR (or qPCR) uses fluorescence-based detection to allow the measurement of accumulated amplified products as the reaction progresses. qPCR requires normalization to controls or to a standard curve, allowing only relative quantification. Furthermore, variations in amplification efficiency may affect qPCR results. The digital PCR (dPCR) is mainly classified as droplet digital PCR, chip-based digital PCR, and beaming digital PCR.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Digital PCR Market by Technology (Droplet Digital PCR, Chip Based Digital PCR, Beaming Digital Pcr), by Product Type (Digital PCR Systems, Consumables, And Reagents, Software, And Services), by Application (Research, Clinical Diagnostics, Forensic, And Others), by End User (Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Industries, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories, Universities, And Other Organizations),: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global Digital PCR Market Size was Valued at USD 508.80 million in 2020 and is Projected to surpass around USD 1.30 billion by 2030, registering revenue CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Top Digital PCR Companies

. Sysmex Corporation

. Fluidigm Corporation

. Jn medsys

. Avance Biosciences

. Merck KGAA

. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

. STILLA TECHNOLOGIES

. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

. Precigenome LLC

. QIAGEN N.V

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Digital PCR Market Segmentation: -

On the basis of technology, the droplet digital PCR segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the global digital PCR market, owing to rise in the R&D activities associated with droplet digital PCR. The chip based digital PCR segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2030. Increase in clinical trials for application of chip-based digital PCR drives the segment growth.

On the basis of product type, the digital PCR systems segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, generating more than half of the global digital PCR market, due to increase in number of cancer patients and upsurge in demand for molecular diagnosis. The software & services segment, however, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2030, owing to advancements in software technology.

On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding nearly half of the global digital PCR market. This is attributed to rise in the prevalence of cancer, presence of key players for development of digital PCR products, and increase in number of hospitals in the region. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2030, due to surge in number of hospitals and increase in healthcare expenditure of patients across the province.

What are the factors driving the Digital PCR Market?

Rise in the prevalence of different types of cancers such as lung cancer, blood cancer, and brain tumor drives the global digital PCR market. On the other hand, high cost of digital PCR devices and reimbursement issues with digital PCR devices restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in R&D activities for advancement in PCR technology and increase in collaboration agreements between companies for development of digital PCR are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

By Region Outlook

. North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

. LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

