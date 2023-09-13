Surgical Navigation Systems Market With Recent Industry Data, Emerging Trends And Forecast To 2029 X Herald

In a recently released analysis titled“ Surgical Navigation Systems Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2029,” Exactitude Consultancy , a reputable market research firm, provided data. The report offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, trends, and growth projections for the global Surgical Navigation Systems market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis .

“ The global surgical navigation systems market size is expected to grow at more than 6.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 2,300 million by 2029 from USD 800 million in 2020. ”

Surgical Navigation Systems Market Overview:

Surgical navigation systems are advanced medical devices used during surgical procedures to provide precise guidance to surgeons, integrating real-time imaging technology, computer algorithms, and tracking devices for detailed anatomical information.

The demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures is on the rise.

The advancements in surgical navigation systems have significantly improved the efficiency and effectiveness of medical procedures.

The number of orthopedic and neurology disorders is on the rise. The target patient pool for ENT disorders is being surged.

Medtronic Plc., Stryker Corporation, Brainlab AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Scopis GmbH, Intersect ENT, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Amplitude Surgical, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and Siemens Healthineers, and others.

Recent developments in Surgical Navigation Systems industry, even after market report release, support market trends outlined in analysis.

In April 2023, Proprio , a Seattle-based technology company, announced that it has received an FDA 510 (k) clearance for its latest developed surgical navigation platform, Paradigm. This is among the first such platform that uses light field technology in spine surgery navigation. This development will allow the company to improve their surgical navigation systems product offerings and enhance their business revenue.

In October 2022 , SeaSpine Holdings Corporation launched its 7D FLASH Navigation System PercutaneSpine Module. The system provides versatility to the surgeon to perform mini-open procedures, MIS fusions or large revision surgeries, among other procedures. This strategic development is expected to help the company to expand their portfolio and improve their market presence.

Surgical Navigation Systems Market By Application, (USD Million)



Neurosurgery

Orthopedic

ENT

Spinal Dental

Surgical Navigation Systems Market By Technology, (USD Million)



Optical

Electro Magnetic Hybrid

Surgical Navigation Systems Market By Patient Care Setting, (USD Million)



Hospital Ambulatory Setting

The market development, current market trends, and some research methodologies are all covered in the Surgical Navigation Systems Industry research report. It draws attention to crucial aspects like product portfolios, software architectures, and production strategies that have a direct impact on the market. Our research shows that even minor changes to a product's qualities can have a big impact on the previously mentioned criteria.

Key Geographical Regions



North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain)

Asia-Pacific (China, Australia, Japan)

Middle East and North Africa Latin America

The report is based on data analysis strategies by skilled data analysts. The research methodology involves collecting and analyzing information to provide significant market predictions. Interviews with market influencers make primary research relevant and practical. The secondary method provides a direct insight into demand and supply. Both primary and secondary data collection methods are used, along with publicly available sources like annual reports and white papers, to provide a comprehensive understanding of the market. The report offers precise data analysis and a comprehensive market tour.

