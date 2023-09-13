Cuba: International Delegations Arrive In Havana For G77+China Summit

HAVANA, Sept 13 (NNN-XINHUA) - Delegations from different countries arrived in Havana on Tuesday for the upcoming Group of 77 and China Summit (G77+China Summit) to be held on Sept 15-16.

The G77+China Summit is expected to gather heads of state and high-level government officials from around the world, as well as receive more than 100 delegations of the bloc's member countries and representatives of international organizations.

At the invitation of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will attend the summit as the special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the International Department of the CPC Central Committee and the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has confirmed his attendance, as have his counterparts from Argentina, Alberto Fernandez; Colombia, Gustavo Petro; and Honduras, Iris Xiomara Castro, reported Radio Habana Cuba.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also scheduled to attend the summit, according to the UN website.

Cuba took on the rotating presidency of the G77+China in January, chairing the 134-country bloc for the first time. - NNN-XINHUA