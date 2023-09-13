Another 25 Families Resettled In Azerbaijan's Aghali, Given Keys To Their Houses (Photo/Video)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. In accordance
with the instructions of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced
persons to their native lands continues, Trend reports.
On September 13, another caravan was sent to the village of
Aghali liberated from occupation in the Zangilan region. At this
stage, another 123 residents moved to the village.
As a result of the Victory won by the brave Azerbaijani Army
under the leadership of the President, the victoriSupreme
Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, opportunities have been created
for a voluntary, safe and dignified return of these families to
their native lands after 30 years.
Residents of the village of Aghali, which has become even more
beautiful and comfortable, thanked the President, the victorious
Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President
Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed gratitude
to the valiant Azerbaijani army that liberated the lands from
occupation, and to the heroic soldiers and officers.
Thus, permanent residence was provided for 649 people in the
village of Aghali.
