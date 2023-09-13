Another 25 Families Resettled In Azerbaijan's Aghali, Given Keys To Their Houses (Photo/Video)

On September 13, another caravan was sent to the village of Aghali liberated from occupation in the Zangilan region. At this stage, another 123 residents moved to the village.

As a result of the Victory won by the brave Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the President, the victoriSupreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, opportunities have been created for a voluntary, safe and dignified return of these families to their native lands after 30 years.

Residents of the village of Aghali, which has become even more beautiful and comfortable, thanked the President, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army that liberated the lands from occupation, and to the heroic soldiers and officers.

Thus, permanent residence was provided for 649 people in the village of Aghali.