Infosec Train To Host A Free Webinar Titled Pci Dss Compliance Roadmap Webinar: From Assessment To

Infosec Train, a prominent IT cybersecurity organization, is thrilled to announce its upcoming webinar titled "PCI DSS Compliance Roadmap: From Assessment to Certification." This informative and comprehensive webinar is scheduled for September 15, [Friday], from 12:30 PM to 01:30 PM (IST).

PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) is a set of security standards designed to protect payment card data, ensuring its safe handling and storage by organizations that process card transactions.

The webinar will provide participants with invaluable insights into the complex world of PCI DSS compliance, guiding them through each step of the process, from initial assessment to achieving certification. The event aims to empower attendees with the knowledge and resources needed to ensure their organizations are PCI DSS compliant, a critical aspect of data security.

15th September 2023

12:30 PM to 1:30 PM (IST)

The scope of PCI DSS encompasses all systems, networks, and processes that handle payment card data within an organization. Attend the "PCI DSS Compliance Roadmap: From Assessment to Certification" webinar by Infosec Train to gain a comprehensive understanding of PCI DSS and receive expert guidance through every stage of the compliance journey, from initial assessment to certification. This webinar equips you with practical insights, allows direct interaction with industry experts, and provides a Continuing Professional Education (CPE) certificate, enhancing your professional credentials. Access to recorded sessions ensures you can revisit the material at your convenience. Register today to secure your place and boost your compliance knowledge opportunities make this webinar an indispensable resource for those aspiring to excel in the cybersecurity field.

Agenda for the Webinar

.Introduction

.Understanding PCI DSS

.Initial Assessment

.Gap Analysis

.Remediation

.Engaging QSA

.Preparing for the Assessment

.The Assessment Process

.Achieving Certification

.Ongoing Compliance

.Q&A Session

About Infosec Train

Infosec Train is a leading IT cybersecurity company committed to enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led training and insightful events, Infosec Train empowers professionals and organizations to safeguard sensitive information and navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. Their expertise in this domain is unrivaled as pioneers in cybersecurity training and consultancy. The organization also promises to offer post-training support and recorded sessions for post-training reference.

To know more about training programs offered by Infosec Train:

Please write back to or call at IND: 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free) / US: +1 657-221-1127 / UK: +44 7451 208413