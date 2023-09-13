Crowe Electric's Solutions Put The Spark Back Into Every Job

Norwell, MA – Electrical issues can strike anytime, but usually when you least expect them. However, Crowe Electric has become the go-to choice for Norwell clients due to its fast and efficient services to get life back on track.

Launched in 2018, Crowe Electric offers comprehensive services, including electric repairs, upgrades, complete installations, surge protection, and more. They also offer free second opinions and home electrical health inspections.

Their team of experts have the qualifications, training, experience and know-how to get any job, no matter how big or small, done safely, securely and with complete customer satisfaction in mind.

You shouldn't wait for a response when it comes to electrical repairs, so a call to Crowe Electric will see them attend to discover faulty electrical wiring and other electrical problems that can become a huge safety concern for your home.

Issues with the electrical system can also lead to inefficiencies that can cause your energy bills to skyrocket and, in worst-case scenarios, could be the root cause of electric fires. Some of the most common electrical repair services you may get include electrical panel upgrades, outlet installations, lighting installation, ceiling fan installation and more.

"In today's fast-paced high-tech world, we all rely on electricity to get through each day," said company owner Andrew Crowe. "Along with the toys and screens we use every day, there are the household essentials like dishwashers, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, ceiling fans, and heaters that keep the day-to-day routine of a household running smoothly.

"If your home's electrical system is not functioning as it should, the whole fabric of your home life can fall apart."

Crowe Electric's team can inspect the system, assess its overall efficiency and performance, help you find areas that require repair and walk you through varisolutions.

"We ensure that you make the most informed decision possible," said Mr Crowe. "Our team will always take the time to walk you through the advantages and disadvantages of each system and solution."

You can also be rest assured in their work, as Crowe Electric is happy to offer a 5-year warranty on all of their work.

The company has also over 400 five-star online reviews, so it's no wonder their customers return when they need electrical work. Client Mary Kate G. commented:“They are the best! Professional, timely and pricing is fair! Highly recommend!”

Another client Erin H. added:“Crowe Electric is always reliable and quick! Would highly recommend them and use them again.”

