Ian Black Real Estate Hires Former Pure Barre Franchise Owner As Sales Associate

Ian Black Real Estate, Sarasota's premier commercial real estate brokerage firm, has hired Lauren Dixon as sales associate. Dixon is a newly licensed commercial real estate professional with an entrepreneurial background and deep roots in Sarasota and the greater Tampa Bay area. As sales associate, she will complement the existing team and foon sales and leasing of commercial properties in the Sarasota-Manatee and Tampa Bay area.

“As a Sarasota native and seasoned professional in the Tampa Bay area, Lauren has an unparalleled knowledge of the local market dynamics, trends and opportunities for our clients,” said Ian Black, partner at Ian Black Real Estate.“She's a self-starting entrepreneur who consistently strives for excellence, and we're thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

Prior to joining Ian Black Real Estate, Dixon was the co-owner of four Pure Barre locations – Tampa, St. Pete, Clearwater and Bradenton. In this role, she oversaw studio operations, taught classes and managed marketing and event planning for the studios. Under her and her business partner's leadership, the Pure Barre Tampa studio was one of the top studios for retail sales in the country and all the four studios were top performing Pure Barre franchises.

Dixon earned her degree in marketing from Florida Atlantic University and has worked as a brand ambassador for several national brands, including Lululemon. She has a background in finance, serving as a financial consultant for Charles Schwab & Company for five years.

“Ian Black Real Estate has a stellar reputation in the industry, and I'm excited for the opportunity to contribute to the team's continued success and growth,” said Dixon.“I was immediately drawn to the company's core values and collaborative work environment, which fosters innovation and personal development. I'm looking forward to working with positive, like-minded individuals.”

Dixon is a chair member for the Make-a-Wish Foundation and a committee member for the Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Foundation and Wine, Women & Shoes Sarasota. She is also a former ambassador for KNOW Women Sarasota and a former member of KNOW Women Tampa.

About Ian Black Real Estate

Ian Black Real Estate (IBRE) is a boutique commercial real estate brokerage firm located in Sarasota, Fla. The firm is one of the largest commercial brokerage firms in Southwest Florida and boasts a deep knowledge of the commercial real estate market in Sarasota and Manatee counties and the surrounding area. For more information, visit ian-black.com.