Raymond Building Supply Leases 75,352 Square Feet At Premier Airport Park

Raymond Building Supply, a division of U.S. LBM, has leased a 75,352-square-foot industrial space at Premier Airport Park in Fort Myers. The property, located at 16210 Airport Park Drive, will serve as a showroom, design center and warehouse for the company's growing window and door division.

Dan Miller of Colliers represented the landlord.

“Premier Airport Park continues to set the pace for industrial leasing activity in Lee County, with 861,000 square feet delivered since January 2020,” said Miller, Executive Managing Director for Colliers.“The location is ideal for distribution in the booming Southwest Florida market, which has allowedto secure a broad spectrum of tenants including retailers, distributors and manufacturers.”

When completed, the 225-acre distribution park will include 15 buildings totaling 1.875 million square feet. To date, 861,000 square feet of the park has been completed, and 810,000 square feet of space leased. The park is being built on a speculative basis.

Raymond Building Supply has leased Bays 3-9 in Building 4B. The location will include 5,000 square feet of office space and a showroom open to the public. The remaining 70,352 square feet will be dedicated warehouse space to meet the growing demand for building supplies in Southwest Florida.

This will be Raymond Building Supply's fourth location in Southwest Florida. Current locations include North Port, North Fort Myers and Naples.

“Raymond Building Supply has seen a huge increase in demand following the devastation of hurricane Ian, in addition to increased demand for new construction in our area,” said Miller.“This facility will allow them to better support the restoration efforts in our community and easily access the interstate to deliver product in Central Florida and beyond.”

Premier Airport Park is located near Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW). It is in close proximity to Interstate 75, giving tenants access to an estimated 18 million people within a three-hour drive. Dan Miller of Colliers is managing leasing for the property.

