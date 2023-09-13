Weather Instability Grips Jordan Varied Conditions Expected

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 13 (Petra)-- The Kingdom is currently experiencing a period of atmospheric instability, with significant weather changes on the horizon.
According to the latest report from the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), temperatures on Wednesday are set to drop as partially cloudy to occasionally cloudy skies blanket the region.
Scattered rain showers, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms, are expected, particularly in the western areas of the country. The winds are forecasted to be moderate, with periodic gusts that may stir up dust, especially in the desert regions.
Looking ahead, Thursday' weather brings a slight rise in temperatures, creating a moderate climate across the mountainareas and plains. However, the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience relatively hot conditions.
Clouds will make their presence known at varying altitudes. The winds are expected to be moderate, occasionally becoming gusty and potentially causing dust to swirl in the eastern parts of the Kingdom.
As the week progresses, Friday will witness further mercury increases, with relatively hot weather dominating the highlands and plains. Cloud cover at medium altitudes will provide relief from the scorching sun. The winds will shift from northeastern to northwesterly directions, maintaining a moderate pace.
The weekend will be characterized by ongoing warmth, with Saturday's conditions remaining relatively hot over the mountainareas and plains, and hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Moderate winds will blow from northwesterly to northeasterly directions.
Today's peak temperatures will be between 26 and 29 degrees Celsin Amman and varihighlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 17 or even 15C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have sweltering weather, with highs of 39C and lows of 26C
