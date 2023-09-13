Thermal Energy Storage Market Share & Analysis: Efficient Heating And Cooling

Thermal Energy Storage

Thermal Energy Storage Market to hit $51.3 billion by 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ --

Thermal Energy Storage Industry Analysis

The thermal energy storage market size was valued at $20.8 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $51.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Thermal energy storage (TES) is a technology that allows heat or cold to be stored for later use, enabling the efficient management of energy in variapplications. TES systems store thermal energy by heating or cooling a storage medium (usually a material with high heat capacity) during periods of excess or low-cost energy and then releasing that stored energy when needed.

The key players operating and profiled in the report include

BrightSource

Energy Inc.

Abengoa SA

Baltimore Aircoil Company

Terrafore Technologies LLC

Dunham-Bush Holding Bhd.

Caldwell Energy Company

EvaInc.

Goss Engineering

Steffes Corporation

MAN Energy Solutions

Turbine Air Systems

Sunwell Technologies

EnergyNest

DC Pro Engineering

LIME

DN Tanks

The thermal energy storage system market is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as rise in demand for thermal energy storage, owing to surge in need for heating & cooling applications.

Building Heating and Cooling: TES systems can store excess heat or cold for later use in heating or cooling buildings, improving energy efficiency.

Solar Energy: TES is often used in conjunction with concentrating solar power (CSP) systems to store heat from the sun for electricity generation.

Industrial Processes: TES helps industrial facilities manage energy demand and reduce energy costs by storing thermal energy for use in variprocesses.

District Heating and Cooling: TES can be integrated into district energy systems to balance supply and demand.

Waste Heat Recovery: TES systems capture and store waste heat from industrial processes for later use.

Rapid investment in the renewable energy sector in Europe and Asia-Pacific fuels the growth of the thermal energy storage market.

High cost associated with installation of thermal energy storage system and rise in use of other forms of storage including battery and pumped storage restrain the growth of the market globally.

Increase in investment on integration of thermal energy storage with solar power and rapid investment toward renewable energy sector is anticipated to provide potential opportunities in the upcoming years.

In 2020, Europe dominated the global thermal energy storage market with more than 37.2% of the share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 8.4% throughout the forecast period.

In addition, it is one of the most feasible eco-friendly solutions of energy saving, which store cold winter air for air conditioning during summer and stock solar energy for space heating during winter. It is widely used in numerapplications to maintain the supply and demand for energy.

In 2020, the molten salt segment anticipated to grow at a highest rate of 8.9% in terms of revenue during the thermal energy storage market forecast period.

Power generation is the rapidly growing application segment in the global thermal energy storage system market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2021–2030.

In 2020, the sensible storage segment accounted for about 84.4% of the share in the global thermal energy storage market, and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

In 2020, the heating segment exhibited a market share of 59.8%, and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 1.6% in terms of revenue.

COVID-19 impact

Lockdown imposed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic resulted in temporary ban on import & export and manufacturing & processing activities across variindustries and electrical utilities, which decreased the demand for solar thermal energy storage from the above mentioned consumers.

In addition, halt in building & construction of residential & commercial buildings, renewable power plants, heating & cooling projects, and other power plants, owing to unavailability of workers and increase in demand–supply gap are projected to hamper the solar thermal energy storage market growth during the pandemic period.

