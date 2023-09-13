Future Electronics Features Littelfuse Aec-Q200 Qualified Fuses For Automotive And Ev Applications

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease) September 13, 2023 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is thrilled to announce the availability of Littelfuse AEC-Q200 Rev E Qualified Fuses, a breakthrough offering designed to meet the rigorcircuit protection demands of compact automotive electronics and electric vehicle (EV) applications.
The newly launched product portfolio from Littelfuse encompasses an extensive selection of fuses, including thin film fuses, Nano2® fuses, PICO® fuses, and cartridge fuses. All of these fuses have been meticulously tested and certified to comply with the AEC-Q200 Rev E qualifications, ensuring the utmost reliability of components operating in the challenging environments of modern automobiles.
These automotive-qualified fuses from Littelfuse have been tailor-made to address the specific circuit protection requirements of compact auto-electronics applications. They are particularly well-suited for deployment in On-Board Chargers (OBCs) and Power Distribution Units (PDUs) within the latest electric vehicle designs, where reliability and longevity are paramount.
The Automotive Electronics Council (AEC) has taken a significant step forward in enhancing the AEC-Q200 standard, Stress Test Qualification for Passive Electrical Devices. In March 2023, AEC released Revision E of this crucial standard, which, for the first time, includes fuses among the range of passive components subject to qualification testing.
Littelfuse, a pioneer in the field, played a pivotal role in the development of Revision E and the establishment of the test requirements framework for fuses. As a result, the company now proudly offers an extensive array of AEC-Q200 qualified fuses, encompassing surface mount, cartridge, and inline fuses. These offerings empower engineers and manufacturers in the automotive industry to select the right components, ensuring the creation of robust and reliable products that withstand the challenging conditions of the automotive environment.
