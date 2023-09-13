Thomas Cook India & Sotc Travel Introduce Private Journeys

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, September 11, 2023: The India Holiday Report from Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India's leading omnichannel travel services company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel reveals that Indians are becoming increasingly discerning travellers with an increased appetite for premium and experience led travel (78%) and higher spends (80%). Thus, with a strategic intent to target this increased demand, perfectly timed for the upcoming festive season, the Companies have introduced Private Journeys: personalised, premium, chauffeured van tours.
Thomas Cook and SOTC's Private Journeys are designed to target HNIs, multigenerational families, ad-hoc groups of friends, and honeymooners/couples.
Private Journeys are fully customisable, private holidays with a closed/known group of friends/family that allows for a leisurely exploration of a destination: its history, culture, cuisine, and hidden secrets! Right from choosing the locales, the driving route, stops enroute, outdoor activities, shopping/dining experiences – can be entirely chosen by the customer as per their preference making these tours truly private.
Curated by experts, the Thomas Cook & SOTC's Private Journeys feature exclusive experiences including: a panoramic tour of Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire with exclusive photo stops of Anne Hathaway's cottage, visiting Shakespeare's wife's childhood home - a beautiful timber-framed thatched farmhouse before travelling South through the stunning Cotswolds, witness Britain's greatest medieval experience with a private tour of Warwick Castle and Windsor Castle. Football enthusiasts can explore the Paris Saint-Germain Football club, from top of the stands to the subs bench, the VIP boxes to the conference room and the renowned trophy wall. Private Journeys also offers exploration of Turkiye's turquoise coast from Izmir, outdoor/adventure like ATV Rides/Jeep Safaris or paragliding over Turkiye's unique rock formations. Unique elements also include personalized photo shoots with panaromic backdrops of the Swiss Alps, a Bustronome gastronomic dinner experience under the stars and more!
Highlights of Thomas Cook and SOTC's Private Journeys:
· Premium, private vehicles at one's disposal with professional local English-speaking drivers
· Centrally located 4-star hotels; inclusive of breakfast
· Itineraries cover festivals, wildlife experiences, unique elements of culture & history...
· 24x7 on ground local emergency helpline for customer safety/reassurance
Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, "Indians are displaying an increased appetite for exclusive and premium experiences. Our Private Journey portfolio is hence aimed at addressing unique preferences of our discerning customers. These personalised tours are a hybrid between a group tour and a self-drive holiday with an expert local chauffer - making it a perfect option for an in-depth exploration. These tours are fully customisable, private holidays that empower customers - to design their holiday, their way!"
Mr. Daniel D'souza President & Country Head - Holidays, SOTC Travel Limited said, "We are witnessing increased preference for non-standard experiences and leisurely paced holidays. This was the genesis of our Private Journeys with the onset of India's festive season offeringan opportune time to launch this unique portfolio. What makes Private Journeys distinct is that it empowers the customer to be spontaneand choose experiences as per their preferences and on-the-go!"
