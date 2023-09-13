Celebrity Relocation Specialist Charlene Sumo Launches Her Latest Project

Charlene Sumo Celebrity Relocation Specialist Launches Her Latest Project ( Welcome Home )

ATLANTA, GA, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Charlene Sumo is not just someone who 'does real estate'. Charlene Sumo is a Realtor®, a property manager and a concierge celebrity relocation specialist who helps families and individuals who are looking to move from one area to another find the perfect home .

Many times, busy lifestyles and deadlines for work or school force people who are also juggling the responsibilities of family, caregiving and all the other things going on in life, to put finding the right place to live on the back burner. However, Charlene is there to help find the perfect home.

Using her expertise and connection to her clients, Charlene has helped clients from across the county find the right place for their families without having them drop their responsibilities to go on numersite visits to houses that won't be their ideal fit.

Charlene's skill sets allow her to her to work with a diversity of clients ranging from first-time home buyers, to veterans to those looking to manage a commercial space. She's also great with Investors, renters, and those seeking a luxury lifestyle looking to purchase their third or forth home.

Clients describe Charlene as“determined, a breath of sunshine with a very can-do attitude.” And with that spirit she is able to create substantial repeat and referral business.

Charlene's wealth of experience includes finding the quintessential place for multigenerational households; working with military veterans and their Veterans home purchasing benefits. She's also an expert in downsizing, project and property management. Along with other topics that entrepreneurs are focused on like commercial leasing.

Charlene's latest project is entitled“Welcome Home”. It's a podcast where Charlene Sumo and Celebrity guest will break down some of the unique processes to help the audience identify what is key for them finding the home that's just right for them.

