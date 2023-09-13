Local Merchant Closing Due To Riverfront Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Our South Market Street location
Collins Supply Company It's been a great run, we've been able to serve the community for so many years and it's been our pleasure to do so. We're sad to see it come to an end, but the city has great aspirations for the area” - Joseph CollinsWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Collins Supply., a local lumber and hardware dealer, is liquidating their inventory and closing their doors on the Wilmington Riverfront after 58 years due to the recent acquisition of their property for riverfront development. The company expects their liquidation sale to continue through the fall as they dispose of their entire inventory of building materials and operating and woodworking equipment.
Collins Supply Co. has been a staple of the Wilmington Riverfront for nearly six decades, continuing a business originally started in 1889.
The second - generation company, founded in 1965, has been run by Joe Collins for over 30 years.“It's been a great run,” said Collins.“We've been able to serve the community for so many years, and it's been our pleasure to do so. We're sad to see it come to an end, but the city has great aspirations for the riverfront area”.
The company is currently in the process of liquidating their inventory and equipment, and they expect the process to take several months. They are offering discounts on all items in the store and lumberyard, and they are encouraging customers to take advantage of the deals while they last.
The Collins family is grateful for the support they have received from the community over the years, and they are looking forward to the new opportunities that will come with development of the riverfront.
