Canadian Ghgsat Hopes To Work With Turkmenistan To Reduce Emissions - President (Interview)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 13. Canadian
GHGSat private satellite company, hopes to implement projects with
Turkmenistan to reduce emissions in the near future, Vice President
for Strategy at GHGSat Jean-Francois Gauthier told Trend in an exclusive
interview.
"We have been monitoring sites in Turkmenistan since 2018, and
we have worked through varidiplomatic channels to provide
details of our findings to the Government and the Turkmengas State
Concern in the form of a report every quarter to raise awareness on
the opportunity for emission reductions," he said.
"With more satellites in orbit, we routinely monitor hundreds of
sites in the country," Gauthier added.
He went on to note that GHGSat has recently met with some
high-level officials at the Turkmenistan Investment Forum in Dubai
at the end of April to explained how it can help and demonstrate
the magnitude of the opportunity.
"It was a positive discussion," the VP said.
He added that at the moment the company is ready to cooperate
with the Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz and Turkmennebit state
concern.
GHGSat is searching for greenhouse gas emissions on Earth from
space. Today, it serves about half of the satellites in the world
that have the ability to detect methane in the atmosphere – leaks
are recorded at production facilities in the oil and gas sector and
other industrial sectors where gas is produced.
The company's satellites recorded 179 tons of CO2 in 2022, which
is 25 percent more than in 2021.
