Russia's Drone Attack On Odesa Region: Six Injured, Infrastructure Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least six people were injured and civil infrastructure was damaged in Russia's attack on the south of Odregion.
Oleh Kiper, the head of the OdRegional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"Russian terrorists once again attacked the south of Odesa. Several groups of combat drones were directed towards Izmail district. Unfortunately, there is a hit. Damage to the port and other civil infrastructure was recorded," he wrote.
The elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack continues. Read also: Russia targeted foreign cargo ship in Od port on Aug 24 - British intelligence
According to Kiper, six civilians are reported to have been injured.
"Three people in sericondition and three in moderate condition have been taken to the hospital, they are being provided with all the necessary assistance," added the region's head.
As reported, several groups of combat drones launched by the Russian military from the Black Sea region attacked the south of Odregion on the night of September 13.
