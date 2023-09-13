Pla Claims Us Stirring Ukraine-Like 'Proxy War' For Taiwan

In the 24 hours leading up to 6 am on Tuesday Taiwan time, at least 22 aircraft and 20 vessels including the Shandong aircraft carrier were deployed by the Eastern Theater Command to the areas around Taiwan, according to the self-governing island's Ministry of National Defense.

Among them, 13 aircraft entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). The number of Chinese vessels deployed was the largest ever according to data going back to August of last year, news reports said.

Taiwan said its armed forces have monitored the situation and tasked combat air patrol (CAP) aircraft, navy vessels and land-based missile systems to respond to China's provocation.

The PLA's move came after the USS Ralph Johnson and the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa sailed through the Taiwan Strait on September 9.

TheNavy said it wants to ensure freedom of navigation in the region.

The Voice of the Strait, a Fujian-based radio broadcaster established by the PLA, claimed on Tuesday that thehas recently increased arms sales and military assistance to Taiwan because it wants to replicate its“proxy war” in Ukraine in the Taiwan Strait.