Biden All About Realpolitik In Vietnam And India

The two sides affirmed their shared commitment to“freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce in the South China Sea,” underscoring the two sides' deepening maritime security cooperation in a new Cold War era.

During his historic visit, Biden upgraded bilateral relations to a“Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” (CSP), effectively putting Washington on par with Hanoi's traditional allies in Russia and fellow communist China.

The two former foes, who fought a decades-old war across Indochina in the second half of the 20th century, described each other as“critical partners” in a“critical time”, reflecting the sea change in the trajectory of US-Vietnam relations over the past decade.

Although both sides insisted that their burgeoning alliance has nothing to do with other powers, it clearly has everything to do with China.

Beyond hemming in an expansionist China in the South China Sea, the Biden administration is also counting on Vietnam to“de-risk”supply chain reliance on the Asian superpower.

Accordingly, thepresident's visit was accompanied by a major gathering of top American semiconductor companies in Hanoi.

In an exercise in realpolitik, the Biden administration, which has touted democracy promotion as core to its foreign policy agenda, has seemingly overlooked intensifying human rights crackdown s in the Southeast Asian nation.

Biden's visit to Hanoi came shortly after visiting another critical non-ally partner, India, during the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

And just as with Vietnam, the Biden administration, which has courted back authoritarian Arab allies , seemingly glossed over India's troubling democratic backsliding in recent years.

By and large, constraining China's ambitions seems to be the main driving force of Washington's increasingly post-ideological foreign policy.