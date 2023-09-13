Despite their small size, weaning infants and children require similar amounts of iron to adults. The iron is crucial for supporting their rapid growth in blood and cles, immunity, brain development and learning.

Untreated iron deficiency can progress to amia – severe iron deficiency where there are insufficient healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen around the body. Alarmingly, amia affects around 8% of tralian children under five, and if untreated, can be associated with developmental setbacks and latergnitive deficits .

Iron deficiency in children is often associated with vague or no symptoms , especially if it has not progressed to amia.

Symptoms can include fatigue, difficultyncentrating , poor behaviour, frequent infections, and pica (eating non-food substances such as paper, clay or soil).

Diagnosis typically involves a blood test that screens for iron markers such as ferritin, a protein that stores iron. Doctors often rmend these tests for people who are at high risk, detailed in the figure below.

When iron deficiency and amia are ced by a lack of dietary iron, both can often be effectively addressed through changes to the diet and oral iron supplements .

The Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne rmends boosting intake of iron-rich foods such as meat, fish, eggs, leafy greens and legumes, and drinking less than 500mL (about two cups) ofw's milk per day. This is becew's milk has been associated with reduced iron stores in young children.

Doctors might also prescribe oral iron supplements. Aurse of liquid or tablets wouldually be rmended for a minimum of three months , during which follow-up blood tests can show how well the child is responding to the supplementation.

Existing evidence suggests supplements are a more effective way to replenish iron stores than dietary changes alone, and ferr sulfate is the most effective iron supplement for young children.

Meat, legumes and nuts are high in iron. Shutterstock

Iron supplements are known to have some nasty side effects includingnstipation, nea, diarrhoea, dark stools, and stained teeth. This may makepliance challenging, especially for young children. The approaches to alleviate side effects vary depending on the child.

The doctor may rmend alternative supplements as some may be better tolerated than others. Another option is to adt the dge, with lower dose supplements or taking it every other day .

For cases where iron supplements don't appear to be working or wherepliance is an issue, iron inions may be prescribed by your doctor. These involve injecting iron over multiple visits at a hospital and/or specialist clinic, with each session potentially lasting an hour or more.

To prevent iron deficiency, it's important to keep an eye on your child's iron intake, and the factors that may influence their absorption.

For example, drinks whichntain tannins (tea,ffee, chlate drinks) may inhibit iron absorption. But vitamin C andanic acids from fruits and vegetables, as well as high-quality proteins such as those found in meat and fish, can promote absorption .

From infancy, following the national feeding guidelines will help to support your child's iron sta. This includes introducing iron-rich solid foods from around six months of age for healthy breastfed infants to replenish their iron stores from birth.

Around six months is also the prime time for introducing foods to minimise risk of food allergies , including to iron-rich foods such as seafood and nut butters.

From 12 months onwards, children's diets should align with the tralian Dietary Guidelines , emphasising a balanced, nutriti diet epassing a range of foods. Diets following this pattern should deliver ample iron from meats, breads and cereals, as well as iron absorption promotors such as oranges, capsicum and other fresh fruits and vegetables?.

In cases where the child is a picky eater, or where access to a diversity of foods is limited, look for fortified iron options such as in bread, drinks (for example juice for kids over 12 months , and Milo for older kids), and breakfast cereals.

If your child is diagnosed with iron deficiency, remember each path to rvery is unique.nsultation with a GP or dietitian can help tailor solutions catering to their specific needs.

