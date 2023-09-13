Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market To Undertake Strapping Growth By 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market by Vehicle type by Width Type and by Sales Channel Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Automobile tires are considered as an important factor to improve vehicle efficiency and reduce overall fuel consumption. Low rolling resistance reduces the energy loss as a tire roll and thelps in decreasing the required rolling effort and improves vehicle fuel efficiency. Hence, the purpose of using a low rolling resistance tire is to reduces the friction force that is obtained from the ground. Thus, it increases the operational efficiency of the vehicles and also improves the driving experience of the rider. In addition, the low rolling resistance tire is made up of synthetic rubber, natural rubber, fabric, and wire. These tires are now being used in hybrid cars, and are used in the mainstream vehicles. Furthermore, they are essentially green and are used for enhancing fuel efficiency, vehicle performance, and safety, besides help to bring about a reduction in vehicular emissions. Increase in adoption of a low rolling resistance market is expected to grow the market further during the forecast period.

Download Sample Pages :

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The manufacturing teams across geographies have shown tremendresilience amidst the pandemic and have adapted to the new normal for business continuity.

As the demand for tires has vanished during the lockdown, inventory kept with tire manufacturers has risen to two months' worth of production the highest ever.

Producers are working on strategies to reduce stockpiling such as with production cuts, laying off jobs, and others. The staff members of varidepartments are instructed to work from home during the lockdown period within which production is completely been shut.

While the uncertainty will continue, and the market will have to find growth opportunities, the hope of the markets further recovering and the sales bouncing back in the near future.

The tires industry is directly connected with the original equipment manufacturers (OEM), hence it will face huge losses till the lockdown is over.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

The major factor that boosts the growth of the global market includes increase in demand for vehicles that save fuel and emit less carbon. This, in turn, is expected to spur the demand for low rolling resistance tires during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with the low rolling resistance tire is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, increase in inclination toward environmental protection and conservation of natural resources and rise in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying :

The low rolling resistance tire market trends are as follows:

Increasing demand for saving the fuel

There has been surge in demand for lightweight vehicles in recent years. Hence, the low rolling resistance tire manufacturers are increasingly adopting wide-based low rolling resistance tire (LRR) tires for trucks and buses, as they reduce vehicle weight & improve the fuel efficiency of the vehicles. In addition, the low rolling resistance tire in the highway trucks fleet and the reduced weight allow fleet operators to put a high payload on vehicles particularly, in weight-sensitive applications. Thus, all these factors are anticipated to drive the overall low rolling resistance tire market during the forecast period.

Less carbon emission

Increase in application of low rolling resistance tire reduces energy loss through resistance and enhances the efficiency of the vehicles. In addition, low rolling resistance tire includes an enhanced design, which reduces fuel consumption and enhances fuel efficiency, vehicle performance, and safety. Thus, low rolling resistance translates to reductions in overall fuel consumption and low rolling resistance tires have been gaining traction in the transportation sector.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the low rolling resistance tire market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the low rolling resistance tire market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the low rolling resistance tire market scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Procure the Research Report Now :

Questions answered in the low rolling resistance tire market research report:

Which are the leading players active in the low rolling resistance tire market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players: The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., Michelin Group, Apollo Tyres Ltd., ZHONGCE RUBBER GROUP Co. Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Pirelli & C. Spa, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd.

By Vehicle type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Width Type: Dual Type, Wide Band Type

By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

By Region: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa).

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn