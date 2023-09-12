Opinion| Rise Of New Powers And Us Decline: Challenges And Opportunities

Until balanced international relations are established, the world will have to contend with this political void. The void could lead to political chaos, affecting countries that aspire to play regional or global roles, as well as those that seek to shed a subordinate role.

This period may last for years or even decades until a significant political and economic bloc, such as Russia, China, and India, stabilizes and creates a multipolar world. During this period, the world will lack an established global order, which may bring both challenges and opportunities.

On the one hand, this period will allow for the diversity of political and economic models in the world. Countries will have the opportunity to experiment with different models and develop systems that suit their unique needs and aspirations.



It will also enable countries to make more sovereign decisions without interference or guidance from a global authority. Countries will also be able to define their approach and implement policies that suit their domestic interests.



The absence of a global order can lead to the strengthening of bilateral and regional cooperation between countries. Alliances and cooperation agreements may be formed based on common interests and enhancing regional independence and cooperation.

On the other hand, challenges may arise, such as the increasing potential for regional conflicts and tensions.



In the absence of a global framework for negotiation and conflict resolution, local and regional conflicts may escalate. Additionally, common challenges to humanity, such as climate change, the spread of epidemic diseases, and terrorism, may be difficult to address without global cooperation.

The absence of a global system can also increase the economic and social imbalance between countries and societies. Economic and social gaps may widen, and challenges in distributing resources and achieving sustainable development may increase.

In a world without a global order, a variety of political and economic models can emerge, with countries choosing the model that best suits their domestic values and needs. Representative democratic models may continue to exist, where governments and decisions are chosen through popular elections and the formation of legislative bodies.



Socialist economic models could also emerge, where states have a greater role in regulating the economy and distributing resources, including public ownership of critical resources and critical sectors such as health, education, and transport.

In a world without a global order, some countries may adopt liberal economic models, encouraging economic freedom and free trade. This is where free markets and private initiative play an important role in achieving economic development and prosperity.

This atmosphere may encourage the development of federalism and regional federations. Political blocs may emerge consisting of regional groupings or federations that share governance and seek to enhance cooperation and achieve common interests. These bodies can be ideal for managing regional issues and achieving economic and political integration.

Although predicting the future of the world without a dominant American role is complex, it is clear that the world will witness an increase in competition and tensions between different countries and groups. New conflicts may emerge or existing conflicts between regional and global powers may escalate. This may lead to the emergence of new alliances and a change in international relations.

In the absence of the American dominant role on the global scene, a vacuum may occur in both global leadership and global consensus.



This may lead to challenges in international cooperation and coordination of efforts to address pressing global issues such as climate change and international security.



Some other countries may seek to enhance their role in global affairs and fill the void resulting from the absence of the American role. New regional powers may emerge and assume global leadership and influence.

Dr Hatem Sadek is a Professor at Helwan University