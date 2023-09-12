Jordanian Company Higeen To Sell Cosmetics To Brazil

São Paulo – Jordanian brand HiGeen seeks to expand to the Brazilian market. To win over local consumers, the cosmetics and hygiene company closed a partnership with De Biase & Presbiteris, a Brazilian importer owned by businesswoman Julia de Biase.

Hayek, de Biase, and Elmughrabi: Bringing HiGeen to Brazil

“I was approached by Karen Hayek, who knew HiGeen, to negotiate with them. In February last year, I visited the company's headquarters in Amman to learn about the structure and products. We reached an agreement for me to represent the company nationwide,” said De Biase.

De Biase's importer already registered 70 brand products with the Brazilian regulatory entities. After the registration stage is complete, the products will be delivered to the stores ready to be sold. The first container is expected to arrive in late November or early December 2023, and sales could begin in the first two months of 2024 in the city of São Paulo.

“When you conquer the capital of São Paulo, you conquer Brazil. Therefore, when the brand is consolidated in São Paulo, we could extend the partnership with other distributors to reach the entire country,” explained De Biase.

To serve all consumers, both Arabs living in Brazil and Brazilians, the importer is setting up a commercial structure in São Paulo. “We chose Brazil because it is considered one of the world's leading cosmetics buyers. It is a large country with many opportunities for growth due to its many inhabitants. We will invest in Brazil and then expand the business to other countries in Latin America,” said Emad Elmughrabi, commercial manager of HiGeen (in the opening picture, at Beauty Fair).

“We are investing heavily in the Brazilian market. We know it will be a big challenge to win over consumers, as we will start from scratch, but we will count on the expertise of De Biase, who already has an established company, to grow,” said Karen Hayek, manager of the HiGeen brand in Brazil.

Brand awareness and main products

HiGeen offers children's products

With its headquarters and plant located in Amman, the capital of Jordan, HiGeen currently exports to 40 countries, including all nations of the Arab League and some in Europe.

In its country of origin, products are sold online and in pharmacies and supermarkets.“In the Middle East, the brand is recognized, and products can be found on the shelves of large supermarkets,” said De Biase.

In the Brazilian market, sales will be made by distributors, who will negotiate with the importer De Biase & Presbiteris. The brand sells over 200 products, including alcohol gel, body soap, antiseptic hand and body soap, antibacterial wipes, dental gel, disposable gloves, cotton swabs, shampoo, massage cream, cotton, deodorant, mask, comb, and diapers.

Preparing the ground for sales, HiGeen decided to promote its brand at Beauty Fair, the biggest beauty show in Latin America, which takes place in the capital of São Paulo until this Tuesday (12). Present on every day of the event, company representatives spoke with consumers.

HiGeen: Over 200 produsts in its portfolio

“HiGeen's best-selling products are alcohol gel and hand sanitizer. During the days at Beauty Fair, we understood the local market's main interests. Therefore, we will invest in children's items, body creams, and tanning lotion,” added Hayek.

According to Elmughrabi, when differentiating the brand from competitors, HiGeen stands out because it makes premium products at more affordable prices.

“I'm sure HiGeen products will win over not only the Arab public who lives in Brazil but also Brazilians. The brand is high-quality and second to none sold here,” said De Biase.“Some items are differentiated because they are made with very Arabic ingredients. Harrar, for example, which works as an anti-inflammatory ointment, is made from Zaatar, an Arabic spice. We don't have any other ointment here made with that,” said De Biase.

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

